Bellville pensioner robbed, assaulted by men begging for food

The police are investigating a house robbery, after a Bellville pensioner was robbed and assaulted by two suspects who begged her for food. It is alleged that a white man knocked on her door asking for food, and while she went to look for food, another suspect gained entry into the house through an upstairs window.

The suspect then allegedly attacked the woman and choked her using a taser until she was unconscious. He then unlocked the front door for the second suspect. It is reported that the suspects made away with jewellery, house keys and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said a house robbery case has been registered for investigation. “According to reports, the victim answered a knock at her front gate and found an unidentified male begging for food. “The complainant went to get food for the beggar.

“She noticed that she was followed into her premises by another unidentified male who shocked her with a taser. “The victim lost consciousness and when she recovered she realised that her property was stolen. No arrest as yet, investigation continues,” he said. Anyone with information can call CrimeStop anonymously on 08600 10111 or report it via the MySAPS app.