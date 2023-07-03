Beloved rhino calf, Hope, takes his last breath

A beloved three-year-old rhino calf named Hope has died, just a few days after being admitted at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo. Hope arrived at the orphanage last week, experiencing gut issues and was severely hyperglycemic, the team said.

His first night was the hardest, as he collapsed and had to be put on a drip. The team had to administer IV fluids and liver support to stabilise Hope. His reserve named him Hope, a name the team agreed was well-suited for him and his situation.

“He spent his second night at the orphanage on an IV drip as his condition remained unchanged and suffered minor spasmodic colic,” they said. Slight improvements included his blood glucose stabilising more and he began making small squeaks before milk time. The orphanage sadly announced that the calf died on Sunday.