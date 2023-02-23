Benoni man recorded as SA’s first cholera death amid newest outbreak

Cape Town - A 24-year-old man from Benoni in Gauteng has been recorded as the first cholera death in South Africa amid the current outbreak as the number of laboratory confirmed cases rose to five. The man, with no travelling history, died a few days after being admitted to hospital.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla made the announcement on Thursday after he gave an update about three cases a few weeks ago. According to Phaahla, the fourth case was a 28-year-old man residing in Alexandra, also in Gauteng, with no local or international travel history. “The patient presented himself at the Edenvale Hospital Emergency Centre with a four-day history of diarrhoea, vomiting and body weakness.

“A specimen was collected for testing and the patient was not admitted at the hospital but managed as an outpatient and given treatment to take home, and requested to return for his results, which came back positive,” said Phaahla. He said an outbreak response team conducted a case investigation and visited the patient’s residence and workplace the following day. “The fifth case is a 24-year-old male residing in Emandleni Wattville, Benoni in Ekurhuleni, with no travel history.

“The patient presented with profuse watery diarrhoea and was admitted at Tambo Memorial Hospital. “His results confirmed positive status and sadly he passed away a few days later. “One of his contacts is still in hospital and further investigation is being conducted,” said Phaahla.