Bid to identify man, 60, after fatal fall on Table Mountain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The body of an unidentified man has been recovered from Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, while a Table Mountain National Park ranger is recovering from an “accidental” gunshot wound after he pursued a suspect in Kommetjie. The incidents both happened on Monday, when national parks partially reopened their doors under lockdown alert level 3. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said they were alerted to the body at 4.30pm, which had been found near Nursery Ravine on Table Mountain. Marais said the man, about 60 years old, had fallen, and a passer-by alerted them. “The caller could see the body. The first response was to send a hasty team entering the reserve from Constantia Neck and following the Jeep track into the back of Table Mountain.

"Once the body had been found and it was established beyond doubt that the person was deceased, WSAR in conjunction with the SAPS commenced the process of gathering evidence on scene, after which the body was packaged,” Marais said.

The body was not immediately removed.

“The position of the body together with darkness dictated a decision to rather leave the body on the mountain and do a daylight recovery.

"We mourn the death of a person on the first day of the opening of the mountain in terms of the pandemic regulations. Even though social distancing is required, please do not walk/hike alone in wilderness areas,” said Marais.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The body of a male was found on the mountain in the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. At this stage the person is unknown and Claremont detectives are investigating.

"Our detectives are following up on all leads. No missing person was reported at Claremont SAPS. The man’s vehicle was found and detectives will investigate further to determine who he is,” said Van Wyk.

Meanwhile, a Table Mountain National Park ranger is recovering from an “accidental” gunshot wound after he pursued a suspect in Kommetjie.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said: “The ranger’s official firearm accidentally discharged, injuring the individual in the upper leg. The matter is under investigation and further communication will be shared once the investigation has been concluded.”

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the Kommetjie duty crew was activated to assist with the incident at Kommetjie beach at 6pm on Monday.

“The duty crew assisted at Kommetjie beach where a TMNP ranger had suffered an accidental gunshot wound to his right leg. (The ranger) was reportedly lying on the rocks on the shoreline,” said Lambinon.

Lambinon said he was and extricated from the rocks to a nearby ambulance, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.