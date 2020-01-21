Bishop Lavis stabbing, pupil drownings spark school safety concerns









The Grade 9 pupil of John Ramsay High School in Bishop Lavis who was stabbed. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – A special team has been sent to support the Gauteng Education Department with its investigations into the alleged drownings of two pupils last week. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday that the team, comprising officials from the School Safety Unit at the department, will also assist in ensuring that the affected families are supported. “We appeal for patience, and urge members of the public to refrain from speculating, as we await the outcome of the investigations into the drowning of Enoch Mpianzi and Keamohetswe Seboko. "Our prayers are with the families of the deceased learners,” Motshekga said. Mpianzi, 13, from Parktown Boys’ High School, was attending his Grade 8 orientation camp when the water raft he and other pupils built overturned on the Crocodile River.

His body was found a day later, on Friday, in Brits, North West.

Seboko, a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil from Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg was found dead in the school’s hostel swimming pool on Wednesday. He died during swimming lessons.

It has been alleged that an element of bullying may have led to his drowning.

Motshekga said the circumstances leading to the deaths had to be thoroughly investigated.

“The department will work with the affected provinces to ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” she said.

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports and Arts and Culture said it was devastated by the death of pupils across the country.

In reference to the Western Cape, it condemned the alleged stabbing of a Grade 9 pupil during a schoolyard brawl at John Ramsey High School in Bishop Lavis.

The pupil was hospitalised on Wednesday after being stabbed in the head.

According to reports the boy, who asked not to be named, said he was attacked by four boys, two of whom are pupils at the school.

Committee chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng called on the department, school principals and teachers to work to prioritise safety.

“There have been so many incidents of tragic death of pupils just in a week after schools have re-opened. While we cannot mention each and every incident, as the committee we are aware of many of these tragic incidents where pupils have lost their lives or have been injured.

“Teachers and facilitators must take responsibility and must always have a watchful eye on pupils, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on,” Nchabeleng said.

Cape Times