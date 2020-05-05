Blackheath resident began food parcel drive with R10K donation after begging for food

Cape Town – A Blackheath resident who started a food parcel drive with a R10 000 donation from an anonymous donor has been praised by a needy pensioner. Jason de Vries, 29, has been distributing food parcels to the disabled, widowed and orphaned, as well as to poor children for the past two weeks. A spray painter by trade, he said he started the food drive after he’d had to beg for food for himself on social media. “I prayed hard that Sunday and immediately after that prayer an anonymous person had sent me R10 000,” he said. “I was surprised because that was a lot of money. After thinking about what to do with it I decided to spend it on others. I told myself that it was God’s blessing and a way of telling me to assist the needy,” he said.

His food project covers areas around Mfuleni, Delft and Eerste River.

Pensioner Thandiwe Ndongeni said she had been starving for days before she received a food parcel from De Vries.

The 66-year-old grandmother from Happy Valley said she lived with her five grandchildren and most of her pension money went towards paying the rent.

“I had not eaten for three days before this child found me – I had no hope,” she said.

Ndongeni said De Vries also helped her get a job at a church so that she could provide for her family.

“This boy is God-sent, I tell you, he has a big heart for such a young child,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to help with this initiative can get in touch with De Vries at 067 926 9839.

Separately, the Eric and Charmaine Mabuza Foundation has funded a food relief drive in the Western Cape. The foundation is working with Zamani Holdings and the Southern Suburbs Legal Advice Centre (SSLAC), a registered trust that provides free legal advice and human rights training.

The drive will see food parcels delivered to more than 11 areas, including Lavender Hill, Vrygrond, Phumlani and Ocean View.

“The Eric and Charmaine Mabuza Foundation and SSLAC fully support the decisive action taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national government to help mitigate the health, labour market and economic impact the coronavirus will have on destitute communities. Due to income losses, most families have not been able to put food on the table.

“We are also aware that local governments are overwhelmed by the large amount of requests for food in these areas. As a responsible corporate citizen, it was important for us to step up and heed the call of the president and help bridge the gap,” said Charmaine Mabuza, co-founder of the foundation.

