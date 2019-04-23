The damage from the train fires on Sunday is estimated at R33 million. Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has fingered a “sinister force” as being behind what he regards as ongoing attempts to destroy the country’s commuter rail system. This comes as police arrested a Khayelitsha resident in connection with the attack on two trains at Cape Town Station platforms on Sunday, resulting in an estimated R33million of damage.

The police said: “Investigations into the circumstances of a malicious damage to property case, where several train carriages were extensively damaged during a fire, led to the arrest of a suspect.

“The 30-year-old resident of Khayelitsha was detained by police after he was apprehended by Prasa officials earlier today (Monday). Surveillance footage was used to identify the suspect, who is scheduled to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.

“The possibility of more arrests is not ruled out.”

Ten carriages of two trains that were stationary on platforms 13 and 14 were gutted, with a further two carriages partially burnt.

The incident will affect service from today onwards, as there are now two fewer train sets to service the timetable - with additional cancellations expected.

“It is now undeniable that there is a sinister force at work trying to destroy our rail system.

“It is also clear that this force is relentless and determined to reverse the ANC government’s gains and efforts being made to modernise Metrorail service, particularly in the Cape Town metro corridor,” said Nzimande.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut said the motive behind the incident was not known.

“It was discovered that a train on platform 13 was on fire. The fire spread to platform 14 where another train caught alight,” said Traut.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said: “We condemn the sabotage of state assets. The deliberate destruction of train carriages severely compromises the region’s ability to respond adequately to passenger demand.”

Walker asked anyone with any information or visual material on any train fire to submit it to the police.

A reward of up to R25000 is payable for information that would secure a successful conviction.