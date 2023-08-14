Blooming good show as flower season kicks off at West Coast National Park

With an extraordinary bloom in flower fields expected, the much-anticipated West Coast National Park (WCNP) flower season promises an awe-inspiring spectacle for all visitors. As a result of the substantial rainfall received during the winter season, the flowers are set to burst into full bloom within the next week, South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

Nature enthusiasts, photographers, and families alike can delight in the breath-taking array of flowers on display, ranging from vibrant daisies to stunning bulbs, which can be viewed in the Seeberg, Mooimaak, and the Posberg sections of the park. WCNP Park Manager Charlene Adams said: “We are excited about this year's flower season and the vibrant blooms are bound to mesmerise every visitor. The abundance of rainfall has worked wonders and we can't wait to showcase the beauty of our park during the months of August and September.” Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips on sunny weekdays. Weekends tend to be busy, often leading to queues at the entrance and congestion in the flower viewing areas.

The Geelbek Restaurant is operational within the park during the Flower Season duration. Gate times for Posberg are as follows: 9am to 5pm with last entry at 4:30pm

Gate times for the general park area are as follows: August: 7am to 6pm with last entry at 5:30pm September: 7am to 7pm with last entry at 6:30pm

Conservation fees for August and September are as follows (child < 12 years old): SA adult (with ID) – R104 per person SA child – R52 per person

SADC National adult (with passport) – R160 per person SADC National child – R80 per person Standard Conservation Fee/International Visitors: