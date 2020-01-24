Blue Rock adventure park faces legal action after another drowning tragedy









Cape Town – Four people have died at the Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West since 2016 and the facility is facing legal action after the latest tragedy. A Navy-trained professional diver, Jeremias Lubela, an Angolan national from the town of Cabinda, drowned on Wednesday during commercial diving training with the Jack Chest Diving School, which uses a section of Blue Rock for its specialised training. It has been alleged that Lubela was 5m underwater when he took off his diving mask. “He was at Blue Rock for a commercial dive training with the Jack Chest Diving School that uses Blue Rock’s lake to train their students," Blue Rock said in a statement. “Jack Chest Diving School has been operating for more than 11 years and this is their first drowning accident since establishment.

"This accident happened with the diving instructors present and at this point it is still unclear as to what happened exactly.

“Blue Rock Team is really saddened about this tragic loss and sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” they said.

Six weeks ago, Blue Rock safety measures were called into question after Thando Mpande, 28, drowned in a quarry at the watersport facility while attempting to save someone else during a year-end function with his company, Splashworks SA, Voice of the Cape reported.

The adventure park described Mpande, who left behind his wife and a son, as a hero.

It was alleged the Blue Rock management had failed to act and had no safety procedures in place, including lifeguards.

Navy-trained Jeremias Lubela drowned at the Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West. Picture: Facebook

A witness, local businessman Roderick Barrett, claimed staff only appeared when the ambulance arrived on the scene, at least 25 minutes later.

Splashworks SA is now building a legal case against Blue Rock over poor health and safety mechanisms, CapeTalk reported.

Calling on the public to submit any information about previous drowning incidents at the facility, Splashworks SA's marketing boss, Chantal Crampton, said they would now take the legal route following the latest drowning case.

"After hearing about what happened yesterday, we've decided that we are going to follow the legal route," she said.

In 2018, a 20-year-old man drowned at Blue Rock. In 2016, a 9-year-old girl also drowned at the facility.

On Facebook, condolences were pouring in for Lubela.

Luis Suav posted: “Today is one of the saddest days of my life. Time passes, life changes, but special people are never forgotten.

“You were a brother, a friend, that God gave me to be by my side at all times, and I want to honour our friendship for remembering everything we did together.

“Even feeling your absence, you will always be present in my heart as a star that never ceases to shine in heaven, may your soul rest in peace."

Cape Times