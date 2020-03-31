Bo-Kaap family issues warning after man, 73, tests positive for coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – A Bo-Kaap family has urged residents who came into contact with their 73-year-old father to take the necessary precautions after he tested positive for the coronavirus. They have no idea how Mogamat Salie contracted the virus. The family said in a statement issued by the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team: "On behalf of our family, we hereby inform you that our father, Mogamat Salie, who is 73 years old, tested positively for Covid-19. He is currently in hospital and in isolation. "As a family, we have been in close contact with the Department of Health and medical team at the hospital. We are following the department's advice and are currently in quarantine. "In your role as the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, we kindly request that you inform the Bo-Kaap community so that whoever our father was in contact with our father can take the necessary precautionary measures to remain healthy.

"We are not aware of how he contracted the virus and whether it was within our community or not.

"We are sharing this information as we feel it is vital for ensuring that the Bo-Kaap community is kept safe, educated about the virus and stay united.

"The coronavirus can be carried by many and they may not even be aware of it as in the case of our father.

"Our humble appeal is that you remain indoors in self-quarantine to ensure it minimises the risk of affecting others…

"We appeal to community members to respect our privacy during this period and to not make contact with us as we address this matter as a family."

On March 18, the chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, Osman Shaboodien, said in a letter to the tourism industry: "As Bo-Kaap is a tourist destination we are more prone than other areas to get into contact with tourist from high-risk countries.

"We, therefore, place the tourism industry and government on notice that Bo-Kaap will be on lockdown and no tourist will be allowed into our area. This is for their health and the health of the Bo-Kaap community."

Cape Times



