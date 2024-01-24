Body of alleged mugger found in Table Mountain gorge

Park Rangers and police discovered the body of an alleged mugger in a gorge on Table Mountain after following the signal of a stolen phone. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said while details were still being confirmed, a group of hikers were being led along the Pipe Track hiking trail when they were allegedly confronted by two people.

“The tour guide defended the group by spraying both assailants with pepper spray and they then both took off, running. “Trying to locate one of the mobile phones that had been stolen but was still showing up close to where the robbery had taken place, the SAPS returned, along with members of SANParks. Attempting to locate the device and using the last location transmitted, it was discovered that the mugger had fallen off the trail along with some of the stolen possessions,” he said. The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) added that according to information, the two suspected robbers stole cellphones, a watch, cash and jewellery.

“During the robbery one suspect was pepper sprayed while trying to flee and fell. This fall seems to have led to the death of the suspect. The matter has been referred to the SAPS,” the TMNP said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said circumstances leading to the death of the person are still under investigation.