Body of Gordon's Bay fisherman found, another still missing

Cape Town - City lifeguards under the guidance of a police dive unit have recovered the body of one of two fishermen who disappeared while fishing in Gordon’s Bay. The men, aged 54 and 40, went missing on Monday after fishing off-shore of Die Poort.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), their teams in Gordon’s Bay, Kleinmond, Strandfontein and Simon’s Town were activated after the incident was reported. During the search, a small boat was located broken up and washed up into a crevice along the rocky shoreline between Gordon’s Bay and the Steenbras River mouth. “Four NSRI rescue craft and an AGA helicopter launched an air and sea search while NSRI rescue vehicles conducted shoreline patrols between Kleinmond and Macassar in the extensive search.

“An all-ships alert was posted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services, and they assisted in marine VHF radio communications. The SA Police Services have launched an investigation,” the NSRI said. Just before 5pm on Tuesday, lifeguards at Koegelbaai found the body, believed to be that of the 54-year-old, behind the back breakers. “Under the guidance of the police dive unit, CoCT lifeguards recovered the body of the man to the shore.