Body of missing 3-year-old pulled from Dysselsdorp canal

Cape Town – Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of 3-year-old Jayden Ewerts, whose body was recovered from a canal in Dysselsdorp, near Oudtshoorn, on Sunday. It is believed the little boy was playing with friends near the canal.

He was reported missing when he did not return home. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said police had opened an inquest docket. He said police were dispatched to the area on Sunday, April 16 at about 6.40pm after the boy was reported missing.

“It is alleged that he was playing there earlier with friends. “A search for the missing child ensued and his body was retrieved from the water later the same day at about 11.20pm,” Spies said. Jayden Ewerts The community is planning to hold a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday where Jayden’s body was found.

Community activist Leon Campher said three children had drowned in the canal. “What is more tragic for the parents of Jayden is that a year ago they lost their 3-month-old child who died of natural causes. “Jayden’s body was found about 2km down the water canal.

“It is tragic that in the past months, children have drowned in the canal, three times in a row,” Campher said. “My concern is that every time they open the canal, a child drowns.” A 4-year-old Oudtshoorn boy, Christopher Solomons, drowned after he fell into the canal in November, and the body of Rudicia Gelant, 9, who is believed to have slipped and fallen in the canal while playing with friends, was recovered in May last year.