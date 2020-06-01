Bonteheuwel fire victims desperately need help

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Bonteheuwel family has pleaded for help after their Jakkelsvlei Avenue house was gutted in a blaze at the weekend. Their loss comes while Paarl residents mourn the death of three children, two men and a woman who died when a fire broke out in Chicago, Paarl East on Friday morning. Police are investigating. The Bonteheuwel family of four, including a 6-year-old, lost most of their belongings. The owner of the house, Hooisan Isaacs, said he was shattered and didn’t know how the family would move forward. “My wife and I recently got married and we just found out that she is pregnant. This is a huge setback for my family,” he said.

Isaacs is the sole breadwinner and said the pain of seeing his family struggling was devastating for him.

“Our kitchen was completely destroyed. The only room that was not as affected was my sister’s room,” he said.

He said the family would be grateful for any assistance.

Anyone who would like to offer assistance may contact Isaacs on 065 131 7566.

The City’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the service received an emergency call of a formal dwelling alight.

“Epping and Goodwood’s fire crews responded and upon arrival found a kitchen at the rear of the house alight.

“The fire was contained to the kitchen area and extinguished. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown,” he said.

Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole sent his condolences to the families of the victims who died.

“On behalf of Drakenstein Municipality, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of the victims, as well as those who suffered injuries in this fire.

“The entire community has been shaken by this tragedy,” he said.

Cape Times