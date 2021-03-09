Bonteheuwel’s Freedom Square declared a provincial heritage site

Cape Town – Freedom Square in Bonteheuwel, the battle ground between police and residents during apartheid and a political meeting place for strategy, discussion and comfort alike, has officially been declared a provincial heritage site. Provincial heritage status immediately provides full protection described in the National Heritage Resources Act (1999). The unveiling of the heritage site plaque was done at the site by Heritage Western Cape and other provincial officials yesterday. Reminiscing on what the site meant to him, activist and ratepayers’ association chairperson Yusuf Cassiem, 62, a Bonteheuwel resident for 60 years, said the gesture made him feel vindicated. “I feel that the Struggle wasn’t in vain. It wasn’t about Freedom Square, it was about freedom for all. Freedom Square was but only the place where things happened: the principle of making a change, the idea of the dream that one day we are going to be free started and happened at Freedom Square. It was but a venue at that time.

’’Today we can say we are being recognised, all of us, irrespective who you are, what your role was, you are being included.

“Freedom Square to us was a place where we gathered, consulted and engaged each other on different topics, guided and directed on which way we were gonna go. It was also a place to comfort each other when we felt down. Bonteheuwel had its own military wing, we had people from uMkhonto weSizwe and that was their central point for gathering.

’’On the centre of Freedom Square there were running battles between police and the community, that was the battle ground. It was also a place of consultation with community members before we would approach the City Council to make payment arrangements on their behalf for rent,” said Cassiem.

Acting chief executive for Heritage Western Cape Colette Scheermeyer said there is a deep connection the community has with the Freedom Square and the place of Bonteheuwel because it was part of the apartheid narrative of where people were moved to.

“The focus was on the youth, who were resisting the system of discrimination, living out the activism on the street. It was not just about throwing stones but it was about (fighting) the system.

’’Freedom Square is a symbol and acknowledgement of what happened in Bonteheuwel and many places across the Cape Flats,” said Scheermeyer.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said Freedom Square embodies the spirit and legacy of Bonteheuwel’s heroes and heroines.

“Evidently, Freedom Square possesses high social and historical significance as it comprises of places and buildings of cultural significance to which oral traditions are attached which are associated with living heritage.”

