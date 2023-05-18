Boyfriend convicted for murder of girlfriend with ceramic toilet seat in Delft

Cape Town - The Bellville Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 26-year-old Peter Matlabeyane to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Zintle Ngxokwana. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that on June 27, 2021, 25-year-old Ngxokwana was killed at a premises in Abadare Street in N2 Gateway, Delft, after being assaulted with a ceramic toilet seat and a broomstick by Matlabeyane.

Matlabeyane was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment on Wednesday. Van Wyk said the SAPS hailed the efforts of Detective Warrant Officer Thobela Nzimani. “After receiving the case docket for investigation, the determined Delft SAPS Detective Warrant Officer Thobela Nzimani followed up on all possible leads and obtained all witnesses’ statements that linked the suspect to this atrocious crime.

“In less than 24 hours after commission of the crime, she incarcerated, charged the suspect and prepared the case docket for court. “Detective Warrant Officer Thobela Nzimani was commended for her outstanding efforts which finally led to the successful prosecution and conviction of the suspect,” Van Wyk said. Meanwhile, Western Cape detectives conducted tracing operations last week and arrested 368 wanted suspects on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual offences, domestic violence and burglary.