Boyfriend, friends get hefty sentences for raping girlfriend’s daughter

A Swellendam mother’s boyfriend and his two friends have been sentenced to life and 15 years’ imprisonment respectively for the rape and sexual exploitation of her minor child. The boyfriend, 30, was charged with four counts of rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, while his friends, aged 26 and 28, were each charged with a count of rape.

“This (boyfriend) violated the trust most unimaginably,” said State prosecutor Heinrich Koert. “Not only did he rape the complainant repeatedly, but he also facilitated her rape by two of his friends. She fell pregnant and gave birth to a boy. This is the plight of young women and girls in this area. If there was ever a case for the maximum sentence to be imposed, this would be it.”

The sentence was handed down in the Worcester Regional Court sitting at Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. There were four accused charged with rape and sexual exploitation. The fourth friend, 23, pleaded not guilty, and his trial had to be separated. He will appear at the Robertson Regional Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was not naming the accused to avoid indirectly naming the child and avoid secondary victimisation. The State alleged that the boyfriend was in a relationship with the girl’s mother, and she worked long hours. She would ask him to look after her child while she was at work, when he raped her from the age of 9 until she turned 12, between 2018 and 2021.

Magistrate Abigail Juries sentenced the boyfriend to life imprisonment and each two co-accused to 15 years’ imprisonment. The court highlighted that the boyfriend was in a position of trust. “In (sentencing), the court highlighted that the boyfriend who was supposed to care for and protect the complainant in the absence of her mother was in a position of trust, and he betrayed that trust by having sexual intercourse with her in the presence of his friends. “(They) would then take turns to rape the complainant while others watched. The court also considered the contents of the victim impact statement and held that she suffered immense emotional trauma, and is still suffering to this day.”

Koert welcomed the sentence. “I hope that this will send a message to the community and like-minded offenders that the State will pursue them to the ends of the earth, despite the barriers erected by social and family ties. Space needs to be created to afford children to grow up in a safe environment and be allowed to reach their full potential.” Western Cape Director of Public Prosecution Nicolette Bell commended the collaborative work of stakeholders in ensuring the conviction.