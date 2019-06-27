Andiswa Ndevu Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A mother of four, Andiswa Ndevu, was to celebrate the birthday of her youngest son today, but she was tragically killed while trying to escape violent protesters in Philippi. Ndevu, 36, was on her way home to Gugulethu when she attempted to dodge a car in front of her that had been pelted with stones.

As she swerved near the corners of Lansdowne Road and Symphony Way, her car was hit by another vehicle. She died at the scene.

Ndevu was one of two people who died as a result of the protest. An unknown man was also killed after being knocked down by a vehicle whose driver was trying to escape protesters.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said cases of culpable homicide were under investigation.

“SAPS members have been deployed to police the protest action. They will remain in the area until law and order is restored,” Van Wyk said.

Residents of Marikana informal settlement have been protesting since earlier this week, demanding the delivery of basic services including water, sanitation, and electricity.

The protests have led to the torching of vehicles, and the closure of the N2 on Tuesday night - the night of Ndevu’s death.

In Philippi East, eight vehicles were burnt, including three minibus taxis, one truck, and four private vehicles. Cases of public violence are being investigated.

Ndevu’s devastated family told the Cape Times yesterday that her death had come as a huge shock.

She was a mother of two girls and two boys, aged 18, 13, 10 and 8. The family had been preparing to celebrate the birthday of the 8-year-old.

Ndevu’s sister Thandiwe Ndevu said: “We are not coping at all. This is very painful for us. She was a good mother, a very happy and humble person.

"This is so unexpected and we don’t even know what to do. It is her youngest son’s birthday. He keeps asking when his mother is coming back.

"Everyone in the house is unemployed. We don’t even know how we are going to pay for the funeral.”

Ndevu was a member of the ANC in Ward 42 Gugulethu.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We are shocked and saddened by the death of our comrade. We express our condolences to her family.”

Meanwhile, Marikana community leader Eric Dukwayo yesterday said they would continue protesting until their demands were met.

“The city said they could not provide us with services because Marikana is on privately owned land, but we are meeting with them to discuss things,” he said.

The city did not comment on questions relating to the protest.

In 2017, Western Cape High Court Judge Chantal Fortuin ordered the City to enter into good faith negotiations to purchase the land, and if negotiations failed, the court ordered the city to expropriate the land, or provide reasons why it was unable to do so.

The city and the province earlier this year indicated that they would appeal against the judgment.

The Marikina land in Philippi belongs to Iris Fischer, Manfred Stock and Coppermoon Trading, who all initiated a legal battle to force the city to buy their properties, which people have occupied since 2013.

In the Fischer and Stock cases the national and provincial departments of Human Settlement were ordered to provide the city with funds, if it needed any, to purchase the land.

In the Coppermoon Trading case, both departments, as well as the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform were ordered provide funds.

