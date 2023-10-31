Brackenfell teen on a mission to provide hygiene packs for homeless

A Brackenfell teenager who carries a heart brimming with empathy and a burning desire to make a difference, wants to provide “Blessing Bags” to those who need it most - the homeless. Trinity van Beeck, 16, is a Grade 10 pupil at Curro Durbanville High School, and is on a mission to bring about significant change in her community by providing the hygiene packs that cost between R100 to R110 each.

The “Blessing Bags” contain items like toothpaste, deodorant, toothbrushes, facecloths, feminine hygiene products, wet wipes, lotion, and soap. Th hygiene packs cost between R100 to R110 each “It is no secret that homelessness in South Africa has reached unprecedented levels. Despite our country's rich cultural diversity and vast economic potential, we are also confronted with the daunting challenge of homelessness,” said Van Beeck. “A substantial portion of our population grapples with the harsh realities of living without a stable shelter. For these individuals and their families, obtaining access to basic hygiene products often proves to be an impossible task, further intensifying the challenges that most of us can't even begin to imagine. ”

To finance her campaign, named "Horizons of Hope", Van Beeck initiated a crowdfunding effort on BackaBuddy with a goal of raising R11 000 to purchase and fill 110 bags. She has made significant progress, having raised over R3 400 already, thanks to the generosity of 10 donors. “Horizons of Hope is my response to this pressing issue and the dire need for support within the homeless community.