Brave rape survivor’s testimony helps net life term for traditional healer

A girl who was raped by a relative has been recognised for her bravery during testimony that helped to secure a life sentence against the convicted rapist. The Mitchells Plain Sexual Offences Court sentenced the relative, who is also a traditional healer, after he sexually assaulted and raped the minor he was supposed to heal.

The State did not name the accused to avoid indirectly naming the child. The court heard that the child’s family invited the accused into their home as a traditional healer after suspecting something was wrong with her. In “his quest to heal her”, he would wake her up at night while the rest of the family was asleep, and rape her. The child escaped and reported her ordeal to her mother in the other room.

Highlighting how the girl managed to provide testimony to the court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the girl developed confidence over time. “As the victim was a minor, an extreme introvert who was also traumatised by her nightmare, the prosecutor, Chantal Adams, brought in the services of the court preparation officer, Carmenita van Rooy, which proved to be a critical turning point in the case. “Adams noted during her consultations with the victim, that she was deeply affected by the incident. After receiving court preparation support, the victim gave her full co-operation and participated in all the sessions.

“On June 26, 2023, she testified on camera with the assistance of the court intermediary, Abigail Long, and she was confident and testified very well. “Although she was very nervous at first, the team at Mitchells Plain Regional Court built her confidence and helped her keep her composure throughout her testimony. She concluded her testimony the same day without any breakdowns. This was the result of the way she was prepared for the trial. “The quality of her evidence, notwithstanding her tender age, was of a high quality. She impressed the court with her confidence and demeanour.

“She did not shy away from answering questions no matter what their nature. As a result of court preparation support helping her to get out of her shell, the State was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and the accused was convicted on all counts preferred against him.” During arguments in aggravation of sentence, Adams requested the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for two counts of rape and five years’ imprisonment for sexual assault.