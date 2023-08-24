BRICS expansion gets nod

The BRICS countries have agreed to mechanisms for considering new members, which paves the way for dozens of interested candidate nations to make their case for joining the bloc that champions the development of the Global South. More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, and 22 – with Iran, Venezuela and Algeria among them – have formally asked to be admitted.

Speaking to Ubuntu Radio as the BRICS Summit continued at the Sandton Convention Centre in Joburg on Wednesday, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor said: "We have agreed on the matter of expansion. We have a document that we've adopted which sets out guidelines and principles, processes for considering countries that wish to become members of BRICS … That's very positive." She said the bloc’s leaders would make a more detailed announcement on expansion before the summit concluded on Thursday. In their opening remarks earlier, BRICS leaders hinted at throwing their weight behind the expansion with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying he was glad to see that developing countries had shown enthusiasm in participating in the bloc.

“We need to act on the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win co-operation to bring more countries into the BRICS family, so as to pool our wisdom and strength to make global governance more just and equitable," Xi said. China has long sought BRICS' expansion, hoping that broader membership would lend clout to a grouping already home to about 40% of the world's population and a quarter of global gross domestic product. “BRICS is an important force in shaping the international landscape. We choose our development paths independently, jointly defend our right to development, and march in tandem toward modernisation. This represents the direction of the advancement of human society, and will profoundly impact the development process of the world. Our track record shows that we have consistently acted on the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win co-operation, and taken BRICS co-operation to new heights in support of our five countries' development,” said Xi.

Russia expressed its desire for BRICS membership to be expanded, with President Vladimir Putin saying: “We will contribute to the further comprehensive implementation of the BRICS economic partnership strategy until 2025 and the development of new long-term guidelines. Among them, we see a need to increase the role of our states in the international monetary and financial system, the development of interbank co-operation, the expansion of the use of national currencies and the deepening of co-operation between tax, customs, and anti-monopoly authorities.” President Cyril Ramaphosa said while firmly committed to advancing the interests of the Global South, BRICS stood ready to collaborate with all countries that aspired to create a more inclusive international order.

“We are concerned that global financial and payments systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation. Global economic recovery relies on predictable global payment systems and the smooth operation of banking, supply chains, trade, tourism and financial flows. We will continue discussions on practical measures to facilitate trade and investment flows through the increased use of local currencies.” Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said that diversity was one of India’s greatest strengths.

“Excellences, India fully supports the expansion of BRICS members. The solution to any problem found in India has withstood the test of this diversity, and therefore these solutions can easily be implemented in any part of the world. In this regard, we are pleased to share with BRICS partners all these platforms developed in India. In order to identify each other’s strengths, we can carry out a skills-mapping exercise; through this, we can complement each other in the development journey.” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said BRICS’ relevance would grow with new members.

“The creation of a currency for trade and investment transactions between BRICS members increases our payment options and reduces our vulnerabilities,” he told the summit plenary. He said his country was ready to join the measures that would contribute to a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as to a just and lasting peace. Lula said an increasing number of countries, among them BRICS members, were engaged in direct contact with Moscow and Kyiv.

“We are ready to join the measures that can really contribute to an immediate cea sefire and a just and lasting peace (in Ukraine),” Lula da Silva said. “The war in Ukraine highlights the limitations of the UN Security Council. BRICS must act as a force for understanding and co-operation. Our willingness is expressed in the contributions of China, South Africa and my own country to the efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine,” Lula said.