Cape Town – Tazne van Wyk's aunt has called for the death penalty to be reinstated after the 8-year-old's body was discovered in a stormwater drain on the N1 outside Worcester. Police made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday night after the 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday, had pointed out the location of the body. Yesterday, Tazne's school, Eurocon Primary in Elsies River, still let off 40 pink balloons in the air at a sports day in the hope that the "sweet girl" could be found, a source said. The 54-year old suspect, a convicted murderer, was out on parole at the time of her murder and Tazne's aunt, Samantha Viljoen, believes the murder could have been prevented, the SABC reported. "Hoeveel kindertjies nou nog? (How many kids still?). Hoekom bring hulle nie die death penalty in nie. (Why don't they bring in the death penalty)," Viljoen said on Thursday.

"Dis wat ons as ouers nie verstaan nie. (That's what we as parents don't understand). Jou kinders mag nie buite speel nie. Moet die kinders nou so opgroei? (Your kids aren't allowed to play outside. Must our kids grow up like this now?).

"Die kinders verstaan nie wat aangaan nie (The kids don't understand what's going on). Ons moet ons kinders in die huis hou. (We have to keep our children in the house).

"Dit is nie reg nie maar hy gaan nou 'n lekker lewe he (This isn't right, but he's going to have a wonderful life now). Ons werk nou vir hom, die een wat onse kinders doodgemaak het. (We work for him, the one who murdered our children).

"Wie kom Desember uit? (Who's coming out in December). Nog 'n spannetjie, Mr President? (Another team (of murderers), Mr President)."

Family spokesperson Bishop Adam Alexander told News24: "Tazne's mom (Carmen) is very devastated. She is broken, the father (Terrence) is also broken."

He said the couple were taken for counselling and were too traumatised to speak to the media. The mom was apparently receiving treatment for shock in hospital.

"We are all heartbroken, including the people who were looking for her and assisted us. Yesterday morning, we all had the hope that she is alive and that she is somewhere."

Meanwhile, gender activist Lucinda Evans slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and MPs following the discovery of Tazne's body, the Cape Argus reported.

"This is the second parolee for 2020 and the second child in 2020. How many more children, Mr President and your MPs in that house.

"How many more children is that going to cost the women and families of this country. We are gutted, we are absolutely gutted."

