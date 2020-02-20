Cape Town – Tazne van Wyk's aunt has called for the death penalty to be reinstated after the 8-year-old's body was discovered in a stormwater drain on the N1 outside Worcester.
Police made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday night after the 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday, had pointed out the location of the body.
Yesterday, Tazne's school, Eurocon Primary in Elsies River, still let off 40 pink balloons in the air at a sports day in the hope that the "sweet girl" could be found, a source said.
The 54-year old suspect, a convicted murderer, was out on parole at the time of her murder and Tazne's aunt, Samantha Viljoen, believes the murder could have been prevented, the SABC reported.
"Hoeveel kindertjies nou nog? (How many kids still?). Hoekom bring hulle nie die death penalty in nie. (Why don't they bring in the death penalty)," Viljoen said on Thursday.