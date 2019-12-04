'Brutal murder' of manager at dental practice condemned









File picture: Supplied Cape Town – Police are on a manhunt for the suspects involved in the murder of prominent dental practice manager Rashid Halday, who was shot and killed in his own surgery on Monday night. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of murder and robbery was being investigated after Halday was killed at 4.30pm in Ntlazane Street, Lingelethu-West, Khayelitsha. “According to reports, two unknown suspects entered the business premises. The one man was armed with a firearm and threatened the security guard and instructed him to get inside the building. "They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms. “The security guard then heard three gunshots, few seconds after he went out and discovered that the 56-year-old victim was shot in the head and the suspects were gone.

"The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, where he later died due to injuries sustained,” said Van Wyk.

Halday was the husband of community dentist Dr Camillah Bayat.

Police said detectives were following all leads, but no arrests had been made.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs expressed his shock, concern and outrage at the fatal shooting.

“The family are also renowned for ploughing back into communities in which they serve by supporting and funding a number of community development initiatives.

"What is most (disturbing) is the fact that the surgery staff and patients were held up during this brutal act of cold blooded murder.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the callous and cold blooded murder of Halday and call on the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of this horrendous act of callous murder,” said Jacobs.

Halday will be buried according to Muslim rites today at 4pm at the Johnson Road cemetery in Belgravia.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Lingelethu West SAPS on 021 360 2267 or anonymously call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times