Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of murder and robbery was being investigated after Halday was killed at 4.30pm in Ntlazane Street, Lingelethu-West, Khayelitsha.
“According to reports, two unknown suspects entered the business premises. The one man was armed with a firearm and threatened the security guard and instructed him to get inside the building.
"They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms.
“The security guard then heard three gunshots, few seconds after he went out and discovered that the 56-year-old victim was shot in the head and the suspects were gone.