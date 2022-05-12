Cabinet condemns senseless killing of Hillary Gardee and the Khayelitsha mass shooting

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday said the Cabinet condemned the senseless killing of women and the latest mass shooting that took place in Khayelitsha. Addressing the post-Cabinet briefing, Gungubele said the Cabinet has welcomed the swift response by law-enforcement officers by arresting suspects in connection with the death of Hillary Gardee of Kamagugu in Mpumalanga.

Three men – Sipho Lawrence Mkatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama – appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms. He said the Cabinet condemned the killing of six people in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. “These senseless murders are a reminder that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).”

Gungubele said the Cabinet urged all people in the country to work with the government in the fight against crime and GBVF. “Together we can ensure that our communities and streets are safer for all people, including the elderly, women and children,” he said. The minister said the Cabinet encouraged citizens receiving the R350 social grant to reapply following the introduction of new regulations governing applications and eligibility for the grant.

The application system opened on April 23 and is a fully digital process to enable quick turnaround times. “The relief grant is an important safety net for needy families who would otherwise be devastated by the scourge of poverty and unemployment. “Government is committed to providing social assistance to the most vulnerable so that they can meet their basic needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet noted with concern the recent spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of the country. Gungubele said the Cabinet urged people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against the deadly coronavirus, especially during winter. “The virus is still a constant threat and vaccination remains the most effective weapon to protect ourselves.

“The Cabinet is pleased that more people continue to choose vaccination as their first line of defence against Covid-19 after recent statistics showed that we have reached the milestone of over 50% of adult vaccinations in five provinces,” he said. On Wednesday night, the Department of Health said 39 613 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with 10 017 new cases, representing a 25.3% positivity rate. There were 50 deaths of which 10 occurred in the past two to three days, bringing the cumulative Covid-19 deaths to 100 609.