Cabinet welcomes new law barring senior municipal officials from being party office-bearers

Cape Town – The Cabinet believes that the slight drop in the unemployment rate was partly as a result of the government’s “concerted efforts” and its social partners to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs. The country’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.6% from 34.5% in the first quarter to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

The figures published in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics South Africa show that the biggest job gains were recorded in community and social services (276 000), trade (169 000), finance (128 000) and construction (104 000). “These modest yet impressive gains show that the concerted efforts by the government and its social partners to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs are beginning to bear fruit. “This is a testament to the fact that if we all work together by harnessing our collective strengths, we can overcome the challenges facing our economy.”

Gungubele said the Cabinet understood the frustrations of South Africans as they struggle to go about their daily lives owing to the cost of living and high unemployment rate. “We remain determined and committed to working together with our social partners to build a better tomorrow for everyone. “Government remains committed to supporting local businesses by buying local goods and services,” he said.

The Cabinet also welcomed the signing into law of the bill that bars senior employees in local government from holding political office in parties, says Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. In a post-Cabinet meeting statement, Gungubele said the new law aimed to improve the capacity and ethical standards of local government. “The law forms part of the government’s efforts to professionalise the public service and ensure the sustainable provision of services to the people, as a basic right enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996,” he said.

Gungubele said the new legislation also specified the processes to be followed for senior position appointments. “The Act prevented senior public officials from holding political office in political parties. “Also with this Act in place, vacant municipal manager posts are expected to be advertised nationally to attract a wide pool of suitable candidates,” he said.

