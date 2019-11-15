Cape Town – In a bid to redress the imbalances created by apartheid, the City is calling on residents to collect their title deeds at various venues across the city.
Residents are encouraged to also find out how far along their title deed is, the City said in a statement today.
"The transfer of ownership and the handing over of these title deeds is in line with the City’s commitment to redressing the imbalances of apartheid, where people were denied ownership of property," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg.
In order to collect or enquire about their title deeds, the owner must bring along the following documents:
* ID book or card (it should be the green bar-coded ID)