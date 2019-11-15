Call for Cape Town residents to collect title deeds 'to redress apartheid imbalances'









Mayoral committee member for urban management Grant Twigg Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – In a bid to redress the imbalances created by apartheid, the City is calling on residents to collect their title deeds at various venues across the city. Residents are encouraged to also find out how far along their title deed is, the City said in a statement today. "The transfer of ownership and the handing over of these title deeds is in line with the City’s commitment to redressing the imbalances of apartheid, where people were denied ownership of property," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg. In order to collect or enquire about their title deeds, the owner must bring along the following documents: * ID book or card (it should be the green bar-coded ID)

* The spouse’s ID book or card (where applicable)

* The partner or beneficiary’s death certificate (where applicable)

* If a next of kin (NOK) of the beneficiary is to collect, they need to provide a Letter of Authority from the court proving that they are the legal NOK. In cases of death, they will need to provide the will of the deceased beneficiary indicating that the property was left to them.

* If a nominee is to collect on behalf of the beneficiary, an affidavit from the police station must be presented, granting permission for the collection of the title deed.

"It is important to note that these title deeds will not be issued without the required documents as set out above. Both the beneficiaries and spouse or partner must come to the venue together if they are married in community of property," said Twigg.

Residents should contact their nearest subcouncil office for further information, or access the link https://bit.ly/2qchgJx

Residents from Wesbank and Wallacedene have recently been handed their title deeds, with 878 and 1 349 handed out respectively. To date, the oldest recipients of title deeds in these areas are 77 and 76 years old.

"In addition to the roadshows, title deeds are currently being handed out daily via door-to-door visits as we continue to restore the dignity of the residents in our communities," said Twigg.

Cape Times