Call for intervention after fathers gunned down in front of children

Cape Town – Child rights groups have called for urgent intervention in areas where violent crimes are rife after three children witnessed their fathers being gunned down in separate incidents last week. Angelo Kube, a Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) member and businessman, was killed in a hail of bullets on Thursday evening in Elsies River while sitting in his Avanza. His two daughters, aged five and 12, were wounded during the incident. According to the CCC’s regional chairperson, Graham Malgas, the 44-year-old father was visiting his mother with his family in Donegal Avenue, Connaught Estate. “Angelo’s wife was inside the house with his mother. He was shot more than five times in his upper body. One of the children has already been discharged while another is still in hospital,” said Malgas. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police are investigating a case of murder, two attempted murders and robbery.

He said the motive for the shooting was still unknown but detectives were following up on all leads.

Meanwhile, three suspects, one aged 24 and two of them aged 25, were arrested at the weekend for allegedly shooting and killing a 41-year-old man in front of his child at his Thornton home last Monday.

According to police spokesperson Andrè Traut, information gathered indicated that the suspects fled the scene in a hired silver Toyota Yaris with cloned number plates.

Traut said with the assistance of the vehicle hire company, it was tracked to Khayelitsha where the suspects were arrested.

“The 24-year-old suspect also faces an additional charge for the possession of drugs. The same vehicle has been linked to a recent house breaking cases in Grassy Park and Somerset West, and further charges against the suspects could soon be added,” he said.

They are expected to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court today for murder, while the addition drug charge will be heard in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court.

Women and child activist Lucinda Evans said the children’s lives will never be the same again.

“Areas like the Cape Flats where such incidents happen daily need to have intervention for children.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siya Monakali said: “The sad reality that we have not come to grips with, is that the province has become the worst place to raise children. Children deserve to be brought up in an environment free from violence and murder.”

Anyone with information about the Elsies River shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Cape Times