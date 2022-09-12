Call for probe into monumental flag project flies at half mast

Cape Town - Parliament will not be investigating the expenditure on the now cancelled R22 million national monumental flag project which sparked a public outcry four months ago. This emerged when the sport, arts and culture portfolio committee rejected a request from the official opposition after it considered a petition from DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo.

The petition called for an investigation into the commissioning of the monument flag by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. In May, the department came under criticism for its plan to construct a 100-metre-high flag at the Freedom Park in Pretoria. Mhlongo said the 31000 people who signed the petition were opposed to Mthethwa’s giant wasteful flag project.

ANC MP Vuyisile Malomane said it would be difficult to investigate the commissioning of the R22m flag. He also noted that the Auditor General had found no mismanagement and irregularities in the work done so far on the flag project. Deputy director-general Vusithemba Ndima said the department had commissioned a feasibility study, and that it had gone through the necessary processes that included approval by cabinet early this year.

Ndima also said Mthethwa had ordered the review of the project when there was a backlash from the public. “Subsequent to the ministerial directive to review the project, the president came and said we must cancel the project. Since then, all operational activities towards the development of this project were stopped,” he said. Committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane said the department had presented the feasibility study to the committee and they did not see a problem.

Dlulane also said when the department was in the process to implement the feasibility study, it was stopped. “There is no misuse of money because the Auditor General says that the department stopped the project,” she said. Dlulane said they would not investigate the flag.

