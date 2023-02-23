Call for stem cell donors to give leukemia patients a fighting chance

Cape Town - An impassioned plea for potential stem cell donors has been made to give a Bonteheuwel man a second chance at life. Tougied Groenmeyer, 39, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer, and needs a lifesaving transplant from a matching donor.

DKMS Africa, an international non profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, has put out a plea for donors. "This active community man, husband and father is fondly described as someone you can depend on when you are in need. “His community has rallied around and registered more than 100 donors.

“His wife, Shiehaam, has taken on the role as breadwinner and her husband's advocate. “Their 18-year-old daughter is remaining strong and secured a full scholarship, making her father very proud,” DKMS Africa said. Ward councillor and friend of Groenmeyer, Angus Mckenzie, said the Bonteheuwel community has always come together in times of need.

"One thing that always stands out about Bonteheuwel is how we stand together in times of trouble … how we come together when it's needed to show unity. "I am appealing to all of us to show that same unity and support for my friend, a community activist. “I want to encourage you to come out as well to see if you can be a match to save his life," said Mckenzie.

Donors have been urged to join the donor registration drive for Groenmeyer and others like him who need matching and registered stem cell donors. The donor registration drive will take place on March 4 at Arcadia Primary School, 86 A Juniper Street, Bonteheuwel between 10am and 3pm. If you would like to make a monetary donation, banking details are: DKMS AFRICA

Absa Account number: 405 183 4719 Branch code 632005