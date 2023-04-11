Call for unified support as cops attacked in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel crime-fighters, following a recent incident where a suspect fired shots at police, say they are fed up with criminal elements endangering the lives of authorities and innocent residents. Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said they condemned the incident and called on the community to join hands with SAPS to curb the lawlessness that had occurred on more than one occasion.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, confirmed the April 9 incident “(We) can confirm that a 31-year-old male was arrested in Taaibos Street, Bonteheuwel on Sunday ... at about 6.46pm after he shot at police. The suspect faces charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. This office can confirm that no injuries were reported. The suspect will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged,” said Twigg. Lindhorst said: “The Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (BLCPF) condemns in the strongest terms the attack on the police in Terblans Street. This is not the first, second or third time that police come under attack in that sector just for doing their job.

“In this instance SAPS members heard gunshots in the T-Blocks, a known hot spot. Upon responding to the gunshot, they saw a male with a firearm and the officer gave chase after the suspect. The suspect then fired gun shots on the member. The member responded with warning shots and managed to apprehend the suspect who is in custody and will appear in court soon.” Lindhorst made an impassioned plea to members of the community who may “harbour criminals”. “We call on the Bonteheuwel community to take hands with SAPS and rid that community of those criminals together with those harbouring the criminals, and, at times, attack law enforcement agencies when these criminals are arrested. The BLCPF commends the bravery of the member who pursued the suspect while his life (was) in danger.

“We also want to thank the many other members at the station who continue to serve our precinct under trying and endangering circumstances,” said Lindhorst. Bishop Lavis Action Committee spokesperson, Amanda Davids, said they supported the call by the CPF. “This is not the first time it has happened in Bonteheuwel. We cannot have SAPS members under attack when doing their duty. It is totally unacceptable and it needs to stop,” said Davids.