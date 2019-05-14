Capetonians are invited to show their love of the Mother City by joining a fun City Clean-Up on Saturday ahead of the FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN. Photo: Kyle Cestari

Cape Town – Capetonians are invited to join a city clean-up this weekend ahead of the FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN. On Saturday, eager volunteers will station themselves at the Grand Parade between 7am and 10am, the day before the big event.

This year, event organisers announced that they would implement a single-use plastic (SUP) management campaign that aims to reduce the usage of SUP by 85%.

Stillwater Sports general manager Agne du Plessis said: “The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN encapsulates the splendour of Cape Town - the city, the vibe and its people.

“We’re excited to play our part in keeping the city clean before, during and after hosting the Cape’s premier 12km road race.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Petco, that will provide plastic bags and gloves for the clean-up, and Goscor, that will bring their impressive road sweep vehicles.”

This year, John Kieser and his team from Plastics SA will remove and dispose of all waste material, after which certification will be provided.

“Our focus will be on area- cleansing and ensuring that the waste collected (not just plastics) is recycled in an environmentally friendly manner.

“Runners and all Capetonians can play their part by not littering.

“Use the designated litter zones that will be on route on event day. Help us to keep our city clean.”

Petco stakeholder and relations manager Janine Basson said these types of initiatives “allow for us to move off the sidelines and into the thick of consumer and civic responsibility”.

“Plastic touches us all, whether directly or indirectly, and it’s imperative that we come together to be part of true sustainability when the opportunity (such as this clean-up) presents itself,” she said.

“The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN is a great initiative for residents and tourists alike to see and appreciate Cape Town.

“Clean-ups have an important role to play in shifting South Africa away from a ‘take-make-dispose’ system to a circular economy, by ensuring that valuable resources such as PET plastic bottles are diverted from landfill and collected for recycling.”

The race starts on Sunday at Woodbridge Island at the corners of the R27 and Loxton Road, Milnerton and finishes in Bree Street in the CBD.

Cape Times