Call to expedite District Six restitution process

Cape Town - The District Six Beneficiary and Redevelopment Trust has renewed calls to speed up the restitution process. The Trust’s Nadeem Hendricks held a press conference yesterday where he said the body had made several demands on the government and the City. These include to follow the recommendations of the Development Framework and Business Plan of 2012 as the bases for the claimant development; and calling off the City’s public participation process for the proposed spatial plan for the area. Hendricks also levelled several allegations against the City, including accusing it of wanting to sell pockets of land in District 6 to private developers. Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt said she noted the allegations. She said there were many role-players and interested parties, groupings and working groups participating in the refinement of the Local Spatial Development Framework for District Six.

She said the national government was responsible for the restitution process, and the construction of the houses for beneficiaries.

“The City wants to work with every resident and beneficiary, all of the civil society groups, and interested parties, to refine and finalise the LSDF for District Six. We want to collaborate with all, and we are doing everything possible to ensure the process is as inclusive and accommodating as it can be. We will keep on engaging with those who are willing to engage. The spatial vision for District Six is extremely important, and this plan must have the support of the community, and residents in general.”

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said they would respond in due course.

Cape Times