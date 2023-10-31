Calls for Cape Town ‘bogus doctor’ Abdulkader Elyas to resign

The EFF Western Cape has called for the immediate resignation of DA proportional ward councillor in the City of Cape Town, Abdulkader Elyas, for his alleged bogus medical qualifications. This comes as ActionSA urged the Western Cape government and the City to conduct a qualifications audit after allegations surfaced that Elyas misrepresented his medical qualifications.

It is reported that Elyas had posted bogus medical qualifications on LinkedIn that he claimed to have obtained from UCT. The EFF said the qualification scandal raised questions about the vetting processes of the DA. A screenshot of Elyas’s LinkedIn profile before it was deleted, purporting that he studied medicine and actuarial science at UCT at the same time. “As the EFF in the Western Cape we are not surprised by this recent revelation of Elyas lying about his qualifications, because the DA itself as a political party is led by a matriculant who has used his white privilege and arrogance to advance his upward political mobility within the DA structures.

“We call for Elyas to do the right thing and resign from public office for being dishonest, thus breaking his own oath of office. As a public representative entrusted with a responsibility to lead with honesty and integrity, he should have known better that there is no honour in lying about his academic qualifications. The residents of the Western Cape deserve better than being lied to by leaders of a party that cares less for them.” ActionSA said: “In light of these concerns and the criminal nature of these offences, ActionSA strongly urges both the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to promptly, transparently and with full accountability conduct the qualifications audit. This step is essential to resolve the issue and reinforce the values of ethical leadership that must underpin any credible government.” This is a developing story and will be updated with the DA and City of Cape Town’s response once received.