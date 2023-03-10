Calls to end Khayelitsha healthcare disruptions

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has called on striking National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members to protest peacefully, following disruptions at the Khayelitsha Hospital which resulted in critical patients being moved to other facilities. The strike, in which the union is demanding a wage increase of between 10 and 12%, started on Monday, and has seen some hospitals shut down across the country.

In the province, the Khayelitsha healthcare district has borne the brunt of the strike, with critical patients having to be transferred to Helderberg, Tygerberg, Mitchell’s plain and Karl Bremer hospitals. Provincial health spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said the protest action continued at Michael Mapongwana Clinic and Khayelitsha District Hospital said on Thursday. “Although the buildings are not damaged, the protest has resulted in the transferring of critical patients to other facilities.

“On Tuesday night, protesters disrupted services and blocked staff from entering Khayelitsha District Hospital and continued during Wednesday. “We have had peaceful protests at Karl Bremer and Tygerberg Hospital. “The only disruption came about at Karl Bremer on Wednesday afternoon when they had to close the gates temporarily, but service delivery was not interrupted.

“Today services resumed with no patient diversions in place, although there are still protesters outside Khayelitsha District Hospital and Michael Mapongwana Clinic,” he said. He said the department was preparing for an urgent application to interdict Nehawu’s illegal strike action. “We are monitoring the situation closely with the assistance of police and other law-enforcement agencies and LEAP Officers,” he said.

KDF chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido, said the disruptions were a “huge” blow to healthcare in Khayelitsha. “We have been in contact with the unions in the province. “We are not against protests, but they must be peaceful and not infringe the rights of others.

“Khayelitsha Hospital services thousands of people every day who are in serious need of healthcare, when we disrupt services, it becomes unfair to those who seriously need assistance. “Nehawu members have grievances, and they are free to voice them in the form of a protest, however, we are calling for a cease in the disturbance and hindering of services to those in need,” he said. Nehawu spokesperson, Lwazi Nkolonzi, said the allegations of violence against their members were disappointing.

“We refute the allegation that we have been violent, we have not been violent, nor have we denied people the right to healthcare. “Yes, there has been a few incidents, and some are very unfortunate. “But to say that we have embarked on a programme to intimidate and cause disruptions in the sector, we dispute that.