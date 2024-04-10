Calm after Cape storm while Garden Route faces more rain

In the aftermath of severe weather conditions that wreaked havoc in the province, schools across all education districts are set to reopen on Wednesday following a two-day closure, while the Garden Route continues to battle heavy rainfall and flooding in many parts. An intense weather system at the weekend saw damage to at least 144 schools across the region, from minor issues such as leaks and fallen trees to more serious structural damage like missing roof panels.

“Our contractors are assessing damages and have already started with repairs at some of the schools,” Education MEC David Maynier said. Maynier said further requests for school closures due to severe infrastructure damage would be considered on a case-by-case basis. Meanwhile, provincial authorities said conditions had stabilised in the western parts of the province, but heavy rainfall and rising water levels had been reported in the Garden Route district.

The Garden Route District Municipality said the severe weather conditions resulted in major road closures, rockfalls and widespread flooding. Heavy rains caused flooding at the Wilderness Section (Ebb & Flow Camp) of the Garden Route National Park, with initial reports on Tuesday indicating over 200mm of rain over a six-hour period and a spring high tide. SANParks confirmed visitors having to evacuate for their safety.

The George Municipality said 17 to 20 houses in various areas including Hoekwil, Lawaaikamp, Borcherds, Rosedale, Blanco, and Thembalethu Zones 4, 6, and 7 reported flooding. The Blanco Community Hall provided shelter for about 25 individuals evacuated from Malgas Singel and Klaassen Street in Blanco. Roads were temporarily closed, including the Outeniqua Pass, Camphersdrift Road, CJ Langenhoven Street, Hope Street and King George Road. By Tuesday evening mop-up operations continued.

“All roads have been reopened. Residents evacuated from Blanco have returned to their homes. “Uniondale residents who were accommodated in the Lyonville Community Hall have been assisted by family. The rain has subsided quite considerably; however, the George Disaster Management Services continue to advise members of the public to please drive with extreme caution,” the municipality said. The George Disaster Management Services said it remained on standby to attend to any emergencies.

Premier Alan Winde said their top priority remained protecting lives in areas which were now receiving high rainfall, like the Garden Route, which they were monitoring closely. “In regions where the weather system has now passed, we will focus our efforts on mop-up and humanitarian aid operations, with help from municipalities and NGOs,” said Winde. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said their disaster management focus would be on George, while on the coastline, they were particularly concerned about estuaries at Mossel Bay and Wilderness.

“From the ocean side, there is a spring tide coinciding with storm surges due to the weather system. “From the inland side, we are experiencing strong flowing rivers and overflowing dams. Taken together, these conditions are increasing the risks of flooding at estuaries, even if the river mouths are opened to the ocean,” Bredell said. Healthcare facilities in the province, though operational, were also facing intermittent power outages, while the provincial government said they were also liaising with the national department of Human Settlements to have fire kits delivered to informal settlements.