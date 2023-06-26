Cameron Dugmore makes the cut in the ANC Western Cape provincial executive committee

ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, Cameron Dugmore, has made it onto the newly-elected Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) as an additional member. Dugmore, who was outdone by Vuyiso Tyhalisisu for the chairperson position, came fourth as an additional member, with 270 votes.

ANC member of the provincial legislature and education spokesperson, Khalid Sayed, came top with 302 votes, followed by Rachel Windvogel with 285 votes and former Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) head of policy Nomi Nkondlo came in the third place with 282 votes and Mathilda Bains with 254 votes. Former IPC convener Lerumo Kalako and ANC MP, chairperson of Section 194 Inquiry Qubudile Dyantyi and former Hawks head Anwar Dramat were not re-elected. However, candidates who vied for the top five positions on the slate headed by Dugmore were elected in what could be a sign that the conference had no winner, takes all.

Former IPC coordinator Noluthando Makasi, who was beaten by Neville Delport in the contest for the provincial secretary post, mustered 227 votes to be in the PEC. Lulama Mvimbi, who was trounced by Sharon Davids for the deputy chairperson post, also made it as an additional member with 203 votes. JJ van Rooyen also made it onto the PEC with 202 votes after receiving a beating from Ayanda Bans in the deputy provincial secretary contest.

Also elected as an additional member of the PEC was Jabu Mfusi, who did not make the threshold when he was nominated from the floor for the chairperson position. Justin de Allande, who was touted as one of the front-runners for chairperson, was elected into the PEC, as was former IPC member Nondumiso Magopeni. Some of the notable names that were not re-elected included former spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni, former treasurer Unathi Tshotwana, former provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs, former minister Zou Kota, former minister Lynn Brown, former chairperson James Ngculu, ANC MP and SACP secretary Khaya Magaxa, former premier Ebrahim Rasool and member of provincial legislature Andile Lili, who is facing criminal charges.