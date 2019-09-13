Cansa staff are raising funds on the GivenGain crowdfunding platform for care and support programmes for cancer patients, caregivers and loved ones. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) staff have appealed to the public to donate to their online campaign as they make final preparations before they hit the road for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend. Cansa staff are raising funds on the GivenGain crowdfunding platform for care and support programmes for cancer patients, caregivers and loved ones.

A number of the Cansa staff are participating in events and will also have a water station at the halfway mark from 5am to 10am.

Cansa head of marketing and communication Lucy Balona will be participating in the marathon as a newbie.

“I’m running my first marathon and the longest distance - 42km - on Sunday. I’m running 42km for 42 cancer survivors; to show my support and solidarity, and so that they know that they’re not alone,” said Balona.

Donors can put their weight and funds behind the Crew for Cansa through their GivenGain projects which will run until the end of September.

In the Cansa Crew is their divisional manager for Sustainability, HJBotha.

Botha is a seasoned runner doing the full 42km on Sunday in honour of and to remember the “hero of his life”, his dad. Botha has tackled many Comrades races in his time too.

Other Cansa staff participating include Lorraine Mthimunye (Cansa northern business unit bookkeeper), running the 42km, and Marica Basson (national campaign and social media co-ordinator), doing the 10km run.

Cansa community mobiliser for service delivery in the Cape metro, Emma Campbell, will take part in the 12km Peace Trail Run tomorrow. She has a group of friends running together and registered as a team under “Legs Misérables”.

To donate to any of the Cansa Crew fund-raising campaigns, visit https://www.givengain.com/cc/cancer-crew-for-cansa/projects/