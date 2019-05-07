Data from the Urban Caracal Project suggests that inbreeding, among other things, could lead to the extinction of Cape Peninsula caracals. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town – Inbreeding, rat poison and urbanisation are some of the factors that contribute to the dwindling caracal numbers. Data from the Urban Caracal Project suggests that the sprawling urbanisation of the Mother City could lead to the extinction of Cape Peninsula caracals.

Dr Laurel Serieys, the project's leader, said they had been collecting data since 2014.

They had been collecting information about their mortality, among other things.

“Data suggest there is a high level of inbreeding and that could be a contributor to extinction.

"We are now trying to raise money to see how long will it be to go extinct from just inbreeding.”

She said they were also trying to collect data on other factors that could lead to the extinction of the wild cats like exposure to rat poison.

“We know that 92% are exposed to rat poison. It's used in homes and commercial sites and while they don't eat it directly they eat rodents that eat the poisons and are exposed in that way.

"We are not sure, but we have documented two that died to exposure to rat poison.

"The biggest issue is that there are so many factors that are working against each other, such as habitat fragmentation and roads, and they get hit by cars and we are also documenting exposure to disease.”

Serieys said that inbreeding led to the caracal’s immune system weakening and after periods of time could cause their death.

“Generally, inbreeding, especially over a long period, can lead to decreased health, and also it's linked to decreased ability to fight disease.

"It will weaken them physically and they may die earlier than they would if they were a population with strong genetic variation.

"This is something that is difficult to study in the wild.”

She said they were trying to raise R200 000 for the research and are ready to go once they get the funds.

“We have around $10 000 (R145 077) that was sponsored by a US university and we are still in need of more.”

She said those that would like to donate can visit their website: www.urbancaracal.org

