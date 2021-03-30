Cape mob justice claims fourth victim in a week

Cape Town - Yet another suspected robber has been set alight in Philippi, bringing the total number of suspected mob justice attacks to four in the past week. The burnt body of an unidentified man was discovered at Bongolethu Primary School in Browns Farm yesterday. On Sunday, a 23-year-old man was stoned to death, allegedly by an angry mob, after being accused of attempting to rob a resident in Kosovo, Samora Machel, in Philippi. On Friday, an unidentified man was found on the street after allegedly being beaten to death. He was accused of attempting to steal a cellphone in Litha Park, Khayelitsha. Last Monday, 24-year-old Samkelo Nyeka was burnt and stoned to death after being accused of stealing clothes.

The body in Browns Farm yesterday was found by the school’s caretaker, Mziwethu Mketo.

“I found the body at around 9am while doing my routine patrol. He was visibly burnt.

“I rushed to let the principal know and he immediately sent the children home because we were trying to protect them from seeing the body, trying to shield them from the trauma,” said Mketo.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the matter was under investigation.

“A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Nyanga police after a burnt body was found at a school in Dyamara Street, Browns Farm. Police are following up on leads in order to arrest the suspects responsible for this murder.”

In the case of the Kosovo resident, Rwexana said police were investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

“A 23-year-old man was stoned to death at Eyadini informal settlement, Samora Machel, (on Sunday) at about 4.30pm. There are no arrests at this stage.”

A Kosovo resident who witnessed the incident said the community believed the 23-year-old was a criminal.

“He tried to rob someone and the man managed to fight him, but residents had already heard the commotion and rushed to see what was happening.

“That’s when they caught him and beat him to death.”

Luvuyo Mamba of Kosovo Community Police Forum (CPF) said: “I don’t condone acts of crime and I also don’t condone what the community did, because it’s not the first time they have taken the law into their own hands.

“They must allow the law to take its course.”

Rwexana said police were also investigating the murder of the Khayelitsha man.

“Lingelethu police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred on Friday at Msobomvu Drive, Litha Park.

“Police were called to the scene and on their arrival they found a man in his twenties with head injuries. He was declared dead on the scene.

“Police are following up on leads in order to arrest the suspects responsible for this murder.”

Philippi CPF’s Dumisani Qwebe said: “We are saddened by the vigilantism and we send our deepest condolences to these families.”

Gugulethu Development Forum secretary Vincent Domingo said that the spike in incidents of alleged mob justice stemmed from a deeper issue.

“Our communities are under siege from crime and they feel that they need to protect themselves. This is a reflection that they are slowly losing faith in the police and it needs attention.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.