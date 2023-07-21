Cape of Good Hope SPCA expresses gratitude to Mandela Day volunteers

The staff at the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has extended their heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who dedicated their 67 minutes of service to their organisation on Mandela Day. CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said when 167 extra pairs of hands showed up to work, they wished every day was Mandela Day.

“We were privileged to witness an incredible show of community spirit in a way that truly honours the legacy of Nelson Mandela,” Abraham said. Volunteers came together to paint both the exterior and interior walls of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA facility. One of the tasks undertaken by volunteers during their 67 minutes of service was the construction of kennels using wood from donated pallets.

This extremely physical activity, undertaken in groups, saw 17 sturdy kennels being built throughout the day. “These kennels were an absolute labour of love. We plan to distribute them to deserving pet owners in areas of high deprivation over the next few days. We have seen first-hand the impact of the cold, wet weather on animals and we’re delighted to be able to gift these kennels to much-loved animals whose owners simply do not have the means to provide their dogs with a shelter of their own,” said Abraham. In addition to the kennel-build, volunteers came together to paint both the exterior and interior walls.