Cape sporting federations get much needed funding

Cape Town - To provide job opportunities and bring sport tourism to the Western Cape, 42 sport federations in the Cape metro received funding this week from the Department for Cultural Affairs and Sport. MEC Anroux Marais and head of the department, Guy Redman, said the funding hand-over was part of the annual transfer of funds to sporting federations, to assist them with their administration, development work and growing their various sporting codes.

A total of R3 487 728 in funding was handed over to the federations on Wednesday. “Major sporting events contribute to the economy through drawing spectators, providing job opportunities and bringing in sport tourism to the country. “Sport plays a big role in bringing hope and joy to many people across the province and we must continue to bring these opportunities to them,” said Marais.

“This year we have already seen the netball quad series, the ice hockey World Championship, the T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup and other major events being successfully hosted in the province. “We are excitedly building up to the Netball World Cup in July and August and it is testament to our preparedness and ability to host these kind of tournaments in our province. “We are fast moving towards establishing the Western Cape as the sporting hub of the country and we thank each of you for your contributions in helping us get to that goal. Please continue with the good work that you are doing,” said Marais.