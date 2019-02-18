Klapmuts Primary School teacher Ronald Benjamin Frans triumphed over his top colleagues from the nine provinces, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and R4 000. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Some of the country’s best teachers were honoured at this year’s National Teaching Awards (NTA) for going the extra mile to give their pupils quality education. The 19th annual NTA ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre was hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday.

Klapmuts Primary School teacher Ronald Benjamin Frans and Bishops Diocesan College’s Olga Peel were among 33 teachers awarded for their invaluable contribution to nation-building and shaping society.

Frans triumphed over his top colleagues from the nine provinces, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and R4 000, while Peel was in third place for the Kader Asmal Excellence Award, receiving R2000.

Avbob, which sponsors the awards ceremony, donated three new Renault Kwid Expressions to first-place winners in the categories of Excellence in Primary School Teaching, Excellence in Primary School Leadership and Excellence in Grade R Teaching.

Other teachers were awarded cash prices to the total value of R87000 for first, second and third-place winners in the remaining categories.

“The NTA is one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by teachers, often in very difficult conditions,” said Motshekga.

Avbob chief executive Frik Rademan said this doesn’t only demonstrate that South Africa has outstanding teachers, but that the winners are truly the best among the best.

“This year, teachers’ presentations at every level of the stringent selection process showed innovation, creativity, excellence and the extent to which they go the extra mile, often in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

The NTA is a comprehensive process that commences in the provinces with the nomination, identification.

“After provincial processes that culminate with award ceremonies, the provincial winners proceed to national eliminations through an adjudication process overseen by various stakeholders.

“Against the background of Avbob’s heartfelt commitment to improving literacy in South Africa, our appreciation for our teachers runs very deep.”

Cape Times