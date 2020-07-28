Cape Town activists angry at jazz musician’s R1K bail for alleged rape

Cape Town – Gender-based violence activists have lamented the release of a popular Cape Town jazz musician on R1 000 bail after he appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The court ordered that no pictures be taken of the 48-year-old suspect and that his name not be published until he has pleaded. Arrested in Kuils River at the weekend after a 21-year-old victim lodged a complaint against him, the musician has been charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming. In his bail application he indicated that he would be pleading not guilty to the charges. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “There needs to be a reassessment of our criminal justice system and the way it addresses incidents of sexual violence.

“There is no way that someone who is accused of rape can be left to roam the streets,” said Monakali.

Philisa Abafazi Bethu director Lucinda Evans called on the president to get involved.

“When the president said no bail, we took it as no bail. So why do we still have alleged perpetrators of child rape out on bail?” said Evans yesterday.

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe said she saluted the victim who broke his silence.

“I salute the young man to break free from those chains. It really takes courage, especially for a man, when people are in denial that men can suffer rape. What he endured was torture, not only rape.”

The suspect was granted R1 000 bail for the Schedule 6 offence, which was unopposed by the State.

The case has been postponed to October 30 for further investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A Cape Town jazz musician and director of an Athlone music school appeared at the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

“(He was) charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming. He has been released on bail of R1 000. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues. “

News of the accused’s arrest sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry at the weekend.

Comedian Shimmy Isaacs posted on her Facebook page: “Regarding the news that broke this morning of the icon (accused name) this is my official statement.

“I stand in support of the victim that so bravely found the courage to come forward and share his traumatic story of sexual abuse. I will not be silenced on this matter as an activist in gender abuse. Your child is our child #notolerance.”

Cape Times