Cape Town Archbishop named Cardinal-elect of the Catholic Church

Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town, Stephen Brislin, is among 21 church leaders elevated to the high rank of new cardinals from across the world. Pope Francis made the list of names on Sunday during his Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Saint Peter's Square.

The name of his successor would also come from among these cardinals if he were to resign or die. An upcoming assembly of cardinals, known as a consistory, is expected on September 30, where the elected will be formally installed. For 86-year-old Pope Francis, this will be his ninth consistory, as he became pope a decade ago.

“Let us pray for the new cardinals so that, confirming their adhesion to Christ, the merciful and faithful High Priest, they might help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome for the good of the entire Holy People faithful to God,” Francis said. In a message shared with the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Brislin said: "I would like to ask you to please pray for me so that I will be loyal and faithful to what is being asked of me, and that I, too, will be able to follow the example of our previous cardinals and be of service to the entire Church and to our country and the neighbouring countries.” Congratulatory messages have been sent to Brislin, with the ANC in the Western Cape saying they expect much from him and his leadership.

“We wish him well and celebrate with Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cape Town, suffragan diocese, especially those in the Western Cape as well as all Catholics in South Africa.” Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba sent his well wishes on behalf of the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, and he and his wife, Lungi. “I have been privileged to work with Cardinal-elect Brislin, who is my counterpart in Cape Town and am thrilled at this well-deserved appointment. The Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Town and the Catholic Church in South Africa is also to be congratulated on producing yet another Cardinal of the Church.”