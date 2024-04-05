Cape Town-born Kaizer Chiefs star killed in hijacking

Tributes have poured in for slain Cape Town-born soccer star Luke Fleurs, who was shot and killed in a car hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

While arrests were yet to be made, Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said a team of seasoned detectives from the provincial office had been appointed to investigate and search for the suspects. Fleurs, 24, was shot and killed in Honeydew at about 8.30pm. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “It is reported that the victim who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI drove into the petrol station on 14th Avenue, corner of Hendrik Potgieter. While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series.

“The suspects pointed a firearm at him and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once in the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim’s car, followed by his accomplice. “The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.” Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said Fleurs was a son of Mitchells Plain and Fish Hoek who excelled in sport from an early age.

“He mostly played at centre back on the soccer field, signing for Ubuntu Cape Town’s Academy at the age of 13, and playing his first match in the First Division at the tender age of 17. “He signed up for Super Sport United in 2018, moving to Kaizer Chiefs last year. Luke played for the South African under-20 team and was included in the Bafana Bafana squad, although he had not played a game for the national team yet. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to Luke Fleurs’ family, friends and loved ones. He died too soon – a tragic victim of crime in South Africa. His legacy will not be forgotten, Marais said.

Kaizer Chiefs said they were saddened by the loss. “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course,” the club said in a statement.

The South African Football Association (Safa) president, Danny Jordaan, said Fleur’s death was a huge loss for the football industry. “We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life. This is such a huge loss for his family, friends, his teammates and football in general. We are all grieving this young man’s passing,” he said. SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews said they were heartbroken at the news. ”Everyone at SuperSport United is heartbroken by the tragic passing of our former player, Luke Fleurs. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and family and also with Luke’s friends at Ubuntu FC where he spent his formative years. He was a wonderfully talented footballer and a very sad and painfully premature loss to the PSL football family," he said.