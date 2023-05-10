Cape Town celebrates bumper cruise ship season

The port has recorded an increase in cruise vessels compared to previous years, which was also previously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cape Town - The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Cape Town has ended a bumper cruise season with the sailing of the cruise liner, Seven Seas Voyager this week.

In a statement, TNPA said: “The recent cruise season has brought optimism for a thriving tourism sector within Cape Town and the Western Region. The 2022/23 cruise season was a notable one for the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, with a total of 75 vessel visits and 41 turnaround visits. The Port welcomed five vessels on their maiden voyages, offering 145 000 passengers with an opportunity to explore the beautiful City of Cape Town. The magnificent Queen Mary 2 Ocean Liner graced South African waters once again, this iconic cruise liner was welcomed as the highlight of the season and is considered the seventh-largest cruise ship in the world.”

The Port of Cape Town was not only a hub of maritime trade, but also an important driver for the thriving cruise industry.

Harbour Master, Captain Alex Miya, said: “The ongoing collaboration with stakeholders has contributed to the success of the 2022/23 cruise season. TNPA looks forward to continuing to foster and strengthen these relationships for the benefit of the sector, the City’s economy and to promote Cape Town and the Western Cape as a destination of choice for cruise passengers.”