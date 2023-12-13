Cape Town Container Terminal receives seven rubber-tyred gantry cranes to aid turnaround

The Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) received a delivery of seven pre-used rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) this week. The acquisition of the gantry cranes was part of Transnet Port Terminals’ (TPT) turnaround plan, with key priorities including equipment availability in order to support operational efficiencies.

Delivery of the gantry cranes coincides with the peak of the deciduous season, which is the busiest time for the terminal, Transnet said. “The acquisition of RTGs is a display of TPT’s commitment to the industry and stakeholders as more reliable equipment leads directly to improved productivity while also ensuring seamless vessel movement within the port,” Transnet said. “The acquisition of additional RTGs in our terminal will go a long way in offering a reliable service to our customers, a much-needed boost for the growth of the Western Cape and South Africa’s economy.

“As a business, we are committed to deliver on our promise to customers and industry, thus equipment availability and reliability are at the core of what we do. “These additional machines will enable us to improve operational performance and turnaround vessels on time,” said Western Cape Terminals managing executive, Andiswa Dlanga. To date, CTCT has been operating with 20 RTGs and the delivery will bring the total number to 27.

Of the 20, seven were recently fitted with new engines and three with generators. CTCT is currently completing maintenance repairs on two additional RTGs, which will bring the total number to 29. Over the next few days, the Engineering team will spend time commissioning all seven RTGs to ensure readiness before they are officially handed over to operations, Transnet said. Concurrently, the Operations team will roll out training to operators, who will be working on the additional RTG machines.