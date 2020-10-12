Cape Town cops launch manhunt after 5 people murdered in their homes

Cape Town - The manhunt for six suspects who shot and killed five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, continues with no arrests made yet. This as community safety and security MEC Albert Fritz is set to meet police commissioner Yolisa Matakata over a spate of mass killings on the Cape Flats recently. The Joe Slovo victims were killed in two different houses by the same suspects in Sekowa and Dada streets last Thursday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Milnerton detectives were hard at work trying to apprehend the suspects as well as determine the motive for the murders. “According to reports from the two scenes, the six suspects arrived at a house in Sekowa Street, Joe Slovo, after 10pm looking for an individual identified only by name. One suspect was shot in the head and killed a woman whose age is yet to be determined. Another woman who was with her was hit in the head and injured.

“A few minutes later, the six suspects arrived at another house in Dada Street where they shot and killed three men and a woman. The ages of the victims are between 28 and 36,” Potelwa said.

Joe Slovo ward councillor Mlulami Ngeyi said the community was angry and distraught that the suspects entered the victims’ homes and did as they pleased with their lives.

“It is sad and crime is frequent because guns are in the wrong hands and that means we are all not safe.

“These people were shot and killed in their own homes where they should be safe, so these criminals don’t value other people’s lives. The families are reeling in shock and are distraught,” Ngeyi said.

Shootings last week claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Galilee Court in Hanover Park, and injured seven people, who were subsequently taken to hospital. Vernon Philander’s brother, Tyron, 32, was shot and killed in a street in Ravensmead last week.

“The spate of shootings across the province over the past week is completely unacceptable. Gangsters and criminal elements cannot be allowed to continue exploiting and terrorising our communities,” Fritz said.

“Violent crime cannot be the norm in our society.”

Fritz is expected to meet Matakata on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

