Cape Town gears up to host Africa Games Week in $1-billion industry

Gaming gurus, developers, designers, investors and others will be descending on Cape Town this week for Africa Games Week 2023, a leading international event shining a spotlight on African game development. Africa Games Week 2023 will be held from Monday, until December 2, at the V&A Waterfront.

Mayco member for economic growth James Vos said: “The African gaming market is the fastest-growing in the world and the sub-Saharan African gaming industry is expected to generate over $1 billion (approximately R18.7bn at current exchange rates) for the first time in 2024. “The City via the Economic Growth Directorate is proudly sponsoring Africa Games Week 2023 because of the opportunities it will create for investments and jobs,” said Vos. This year’s gathering will see attendees treated to a week of technical skills workshops, business-to-business meetings, interactive panels, and networking opportunities.