Cape Town hotel hostage drama raises alarm on syndicates

Cape Town - The alarm has been raised on crime syndicates preying on young women following an alleged hostage situation at a Cape Town hotel and the discovery of drugs. Police said a 28-year-old woman was held against her will at a hotel and managed to escape on Thursday.

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested, police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. “The members received information that a 28-year-old woman was held against her will at the hotel, but she escaped. The SAPS was provided with information of her identity. After searching the surrounding area, she was located in the streets near the hotel. “Police members returned to the hotel after she provided them with information.

“An unknown woman opened the door of the room where the complainant was allegedly kept against her will.” The woman was questioned after which police said she voluntarily handed over two packets with tik. “With permission to continue searching the room members found 1 011 tablets, believed to be mandrax and another drug called G-liquid allegedly used as a date rape drug.

“These drugs will be sent for forensic testing,” Van Wyk said. The woman was arrested and the drugs seized, and further intelligence was received on the whereabouts of a male accomplice. “Members traced his location to another Cape Town hotel and immediately made their way to this hotel where they arrested a 39 year-old-man.

“Further information linked this suspect to numerous other contact crimes committed and reported in Gauteng.” The suspects are due in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday. Crime activist Hanif Loonat said that there appeared to be a syndicate brazenly committing these heinous crimes.